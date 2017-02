SEOUL Oct 25 South Korea has no plan to take fresh steps or toughen existing measures to curb rapid cross-border capital flows for the time being despite the won's appreciation, Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said on Thursday.

"Capital markets remain unstable, and so there is no possibility of any additional measures anytime soon," Bahk told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Paul Tait)