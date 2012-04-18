SEOUL, April 18 The South Korean government is
considering giving local banks foreign currency borrowing
incentives to build up their non-won deposits, Vice Finance
Minister Shin Je-yoon said on Wednesday.
Shin, speaking to reporters following a meeting with
business executives, said the government is studying policy
options that will encourage local banks to build up their
non-won deposit base.
One option is to make it easier for banks that build up
their foreign-currency deposits to take on non-won borrowings,
he said.
Local officials have said the Korean financial sector remain
too dependent on wholesale foreign currency funding, which
leaves them vulnerable to swings in the global capital markets.
More foreign-currency deposits for the banks would help address
this problem, they say.
Shin did not elaborate on specific types of incentives under
consideration, however.
(Reporting By Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing
by Kim Coghill)