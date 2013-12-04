(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL Dec 5 South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, led by domestic demand, the central bank's revised data showed on Thursday, in line with an earlier estimate.

The growth rate was the same as in the April-June period.

Private consumption grew a revised 1.0 percent, slightly less than the 1.1 percent estimated earlier, while construction investment growth was revised up to 3.4 percent from 2.7 percent.

Year on year, the trade-reliant economy expanded by 3.3 percent in the July-September period, the Bank of Korea's revised data showed, also unchanged from its estimate published in late October.

Year-on-year growth of 3.3 percent was the highest since a 3.4 percent expansion for the fourth quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Pullin)