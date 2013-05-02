SEOUL May 2 Housing prices across South Korea held steady in April from March after 10 consecutive months of declines, but fell by the fastest annual pace in almost four years, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

Kookmin Bank said in a report it has revised all historical data after making March 2013 the basis period, which now shows housing prices had fallen in each of the past 10 months. In April, it had said housing prices halted after an 8-month fall.

Over a year earlier, housing prices in South Korea fell by 0.76 percent in April, worse than a revised 0.66 percent drop in March and the sharpest annual fall since August 2009.

The bank's data is considered an official indicator of South Korea's housing market conditions. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)