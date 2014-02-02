SEOUL Feb 3 South Korea's housing prices accelerated for a fifth straight month in January over the previous month, data from Korea's top mortgage lender showed on Monday, in line with the economy's recovery.

The housing price index from Kookmin Bank's website (kbstar.com) rose 0.11 percent in January from December last year and by 0.54 percent on annual terms. The yearly increase was the fastest since October 2012.

The bank did not give details for the rises. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)