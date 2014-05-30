SEOUL May 30 Housing prices across South Korea rose for a ninth consecutive month in May from April, data from a top local mortgage lender showed on Friday, helping ease concerns about weakening consumer confidence.

Data that Kookmin Bank posted on its website showed its nationwide housing price index rose 0.07 percent in May from April, the ninth monthly gain in a row although slowing from a 0.21 percent gain in April.

Over a year earlier, the index gained 1.38 percent in May after a 1.30 percent annual rise in April, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Nick Macfie)