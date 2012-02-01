SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea's housing prices saw annual growth slowing for a second consecutive month in January but posted monthly gains for the 17th month in a row, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Wednesday.

Housing prices in January rose 6.5 percent over a year earlier, slowing from gains of 6.9 percent in December last year and 7.1 percent in November, according to the data from Kookmin Bank, which the government also uses as a key indicator.

It was still higher than the country's year-on-year consumer price inflation that slowed to 3.4 percent in January from 4.2 percent in December last year.

Housing prices rose 0.2 percent in January over December, the same as in December last year and the 17th month in a row that housing prices rose month-on-month, the data showed.

(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)