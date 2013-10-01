SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's housing prices rose 0.05 percent in September from August, when they declined 0.04 percent, influential private-sector data showed, reflecting subdued conditions for the local property market.

Kookmin Bank, the country's top mortgage lender, said in a statement late Monday that housing prices across the country fell by 0.46 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 0.66 percent decline in August.

Subdued economic growth and uncertain outlook has weighed on the property market, heaping further pressure on heavily leveraged Korean households. Consumers have cut back on spending in response, undercutting domestic demand. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)