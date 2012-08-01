BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Q4 NPAT S$739 million versus S$788 million
* Recommend payment of a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents (2015: final dividend of 35 cents) per ordinary share
SEOUL Aug 1 Housing prices across South Korea fell 0.1 percent in July from June, data from the top local mortgage lender showed on Wednesday, setting their first monthly fall in two years and adding to signs of economic slowdown.
Over a year earlier, nationwide housing prices rose 2.5 percent in July, marking their slowest annual growth since January 2011, the data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)
* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil traders for the last two weeks have shrugged off reports that U.S. stockpiles are brimming at their largest levels ever recorded, as the market continues to bet that crude prices will climb higher.