SEOUL Nov 1 South Korea's housing prices fell for a fourth consecutive month in October over September, with the pace of annual gains coming at the slowest in 35 months, data from the top local mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

Housing prices fell 0.1 percent in October on a monthly basis after a 0.2 percent drop in September while rising 0.7 percent on an annual basis after a 1.2 percent gain in September, the Kookmin Bank data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)