SEOUL Dec 3 Housing prices across South Korea fell 0.1 percent in November from October, marking the fifth consecutive monthly drop and bringing the annual growth at the slowest in three years, private-sector data showed on Monday.

Housing prices grew just 0.2 percent in November over a year earlier, the slowest gain since a 0.1 percent annual fall set in October 2009 and compared with the official inflation rate of 1.6 percent for November, the data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)