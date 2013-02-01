SEOUL Feb 1 Housing prices in South Korea fell 0.1 percent in January from December, the seventh consecutive month of declines, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

Compared with a year earlier, housing prices in January were down 0.2 percent, their first annual decline since October 2009 and the sharpest fall since a 0.5 percent drop in September 2009, Kookmin Bank data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)