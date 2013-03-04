SEOUL, March 4 Housing prices across South Korea fell in February for the eighth month in a row to post their sharpest annual decline in about three and a half years, data from the country's top lender showed on Monday.

Housing prices in February fell 0.1 percent from January and dropped 0.5 percent from a year ago, the data from Kookmin Bank showed, underscoring a sustained weakness in the local property market weighed down by uncertain economic growth prospects.

The annual pace of decline marked the fastest since September 2009, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)