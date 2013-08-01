SEOUL Aug 1 Housing prices across South Korea held steady in July from June but fell 0.72 percent from a year earlier, influential private-sector data showed on Thursday, indicating signs of stabilisation in falling prices.

In June, housing prices in South Korea fell 0.04 percent fall from a month before and dropped 0.83 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the country's top mortgage lender, Kookmin Bank. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)