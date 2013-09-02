SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea's housing prices slipped 0.04 percent in August after holding steady in July, influential private-sector data showed on Monday, underscoring the local property market's sustained slump.

Housing prices across the country fell 0.66 percent in August from a year before after a 0.72 percent drop in July, according to the data from the country's top mortgage lender, Kookmin Bank. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)