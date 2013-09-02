UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea's housing prices slipped 0.04 percent in August after holding steady in July, influential private-sector data showed on Monday, underscoring the local property market's sustained slump.
Housing prices across the country fell 0.66 percent in August from a year before after a 0.72 percent drop in July, according to the data from the country's top mortgage lender, Kookmin Bank. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts