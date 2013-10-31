SEOUL Nov 1 Housing prices across South Korea rose 0.20 percent in October from the previous month, the second consecutive monthly gain after a 0.05 percent increase in September, data from the country's top mortgage bank showed on Friday.

Over a year earlier, housing prices were 0.14 percent lower in October, compared with a 0.46 percent annual fall in September and marking a fourth successive month of slowing decline, data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)