SEOUL Jan 2 South Korea's housing prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in December over November, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Thursday, adding to signs of a sustained economic recovery.

The housing price index from Kookmin Bank rose 0.19 percent in December from November and by 0.37 percent from a year earlier. It marked the second consecutive month of annual increase after a 0.11 percent annual gain in November. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)