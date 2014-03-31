SEOUL, April 1 Housing prices across South Korea rose for the seventh consecutive month in March and by the fastest pace in 28 months, data from the top mortgage lender showed on Tuesday.

Housing prices rose 0.28 percent in March from February and by 1.09 percent from a year earlier, Kookmin Bank data showed. The monthly price growth was the highest since November 2011, while the annual gain marked the fastest since September 2012. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)