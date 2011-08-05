* South Korean state funds buy $250 mln in shares

* Korean authorities to meet Sunday over global markets selloff

* Finance ministry says economy remains sound

* Seoul shares cut losses but still down 3.4 percent (Adds state funds buying stocks, analyst)

By Yoo Choonsik and Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 5 South Korea's $300 billion state pension fund, the world's fourth-largest, muscled its way into markets on Friday to buy shares in a bid to stem a selloff that had pushed Seoul stocks down almost 5 percent amid a global market rout.

The move came as financial authorities in Seoul prepared for an emergency meeting on Sunday, although they sought to reassure investors there was no need to panic.

State funds had bought a net 273.1 billion won ($257.2 million) worth of shares as of 0310 GMT, more than combined net buying of 247.6 billion on Wednesday, when their daily purchase was the biggest for at least a year, data from the Korea Exchange showed.

By midday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index had recouped some of its early losses but was still was down 3.8 percent as worries about the faltering U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to dump riskier assets.

The won currency slid 0.5 percent against the U.S. dollar.

"Sentiment worldwide is very bad. I don't know when stocks will hit a bottom," said Chun Nam-joong, a fund manager at Consus Asset Management.

Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is highly vulnerable to global capital outflows and was hit hard in the 2008 financial crisis.

Authorities have implemented measures such as limiting fund-raising in dollars by local companies to reduce vulnerability.

However, the country's banking sector still relies on short-term foreign borrowing as domestic private sector savings fall far short of growing loan demand.

In early 2009 amid the global financial crisis, South Korean 5-year credit default swaps spreads ballooned out to more than 450 basis points (bps), and investors warn that the country remained exposed to any selloff.

They currently trade at 118.67 bps.

"The reversal in flows in a risk off environment could hurt the local currency markets due to capital outflows," Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit investment fund BlackRock, warned earlier this week on South Korea, saying that liquidity was still not deep enough in the face of big capital outflows.

AUTHORITIES TO MEET ON SUNDAY

Earlier in the day, the country's finance ministry said it, the central bank and financial regulators would meet at 4 pm (0700 GMT) Sunday to review the global market selloff, although it sought to stem any sense of panic.

"Given the continued sound trends in our economy, healthy fiscal position, sufficient foreign reserves and diversified export markets, there is no reason (for investors)to feel excessively nervous," it said in a statement.

Market analysts cautioned, however, that there was little the authorities or state funds could do in the face of a sustained market meltdown.

"As I recall, in the midst of global financial crisis, pension and public funds obviously snapped up stocks. They can play a role to stem further sharp falls but I don't expect them to lead a crucial rebound," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities in Seoul. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Kim Coghill)