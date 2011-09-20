* South Korea seen selling dollars to halt won's slide

* Asian country prone to capital flight on global jitters

* Heavy short-term overseas debt Achilles' heel

* Cheaper won to lift inflation; export boost seen limited

By Yoo Choonsik

SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korean authorities intervened in the currency market on Tuesday and the country's top foreign exchange official warned those betting against the currency as the Asian nation sought to avert a repeat of the capital flight it had in 2008.

The won lost as much as 1.7 percent on Tuesday and fell to a nine-month low against the dollar, while the benchmark stock index initially fell 1.5 percent as foreign investors offloaded their holdings.

The index later changed course and ended up 0.9 percent as domestic investors bought in.

But foreigners sold a net 185 billion won ($162.7 million) of shares and 887 billion won of treasury bond futures, Thomson Reuters data shows. They have sold nearly 6 trillion won worth of stocks since Aug 1.

Though the latest sell-off was sparked by global markets jitters over the U.S. and euro zone economies, South Korea's heavy overseas borrowings and high household debt rank it higher among potential victims of the turmoil.

"I think the won has been reacting too excessively (to the global instability) and would eventually face a correction," Deputy Finance Minister Choi Jong-ku told reporters early on Tuesday as the won kept on falling.

Choi is the country's top foreign exchange official and traders said his remarks were a warning against betting on the won's decline. Forex authorities were spotted intervening in the derivatives market just before his comments, they added.

FREQUENT VICTIM OF CAPITAL FLIGHT

The won has lost about 9 percent since Aug. 1 and the KOSPI has dropped about 15 percent over the same period. That means foreign investors in Seoul shares have seen the value of their share holdings shrink by a quarter in dollar terms.

The drop is bringing back memories of 1997-98, when South Korea barely averted a sovereign default with an international bailout, or in 2008 when the won lost nearly 40 percent in a sell-off that lasted seven months, although analysts say the situation is nowhere as grave.

The global markets turmoil that deepened since early August have prompted investors in Asian markets to flock to begin hedging against currency risks in favour of the dollar, exaggerating declines of the Asian currencies.

"Many of the foreign investors have not hedged currency risks recently because until now the direction (for the currency) was up," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures. "But now the (Asian) currencies are seen as having hit their peak and, therefore, they are starting to hedge."

She said the won would find its first support at 1,163 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 1,148.4, and added the next support would be found at around 1,180.

A weaker won gives South Korean exporters some room to lower dollar-tagged prices of their products abroad or fattens their profits on sales revenue received in dollars, but declining demand globally will most likely lessen such a boost.

The battered won would not only bite into South Koreans' buying power by lifting local consumer inflation, which is already at its highest in three years, but raise the won-value cost of serving debt borrowed from abroad.

South Korea has boosted foreign reserves to a record $310 billion from $200 billion in late 2008. However, the amount of short-term overseas debt is still equivalent to about half of the reserves -- twice as much as Taiwan's level.

The heavy exposure to short-term overseas borrowing makes the country vulnerable to any credit squeeze in global markets as seen in the recent surge in credit default swaps on South Korean sovereign debt.

The insurance-like derivatives -- a measure of investors' anxiety toward South Korean assets -- stood at 158 basis points late on Monday, the highest since the middle of last year and far above a 2011 low of 89 basis points set in January. ($1 = 1137.300 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Lee Shin-hyung and Kim Yeonhee; Editing by David Chance and Ramya Venugopal)