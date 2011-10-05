* South Korea, Taiwan fx reserves fall in September

* Korean shares underperform Asia, won steady

* Seoul reconvenes weekly crisis meetings on capital outflows

* Bond data shows Europeans lead pullout (Updates with markets closing, minister's remarks)

By Yoo Choonsik

SEOUL, Oct 5 South Korean stocks extended their slide on Wednesday and the won remained under pressure as the government revived weekly crisis management meetings to try to stem capital flight from its highly vulnerable financial markets.

The government had stopped holding crisis meetings in December last year after starting them during the global credit crunch. But a slide of about 20 percent in stocks over the past two months and about 10 percent in the currency have raised alarm.

The euro zone debt crisis and concern the U.S. economy is slipping in another recession have prompted a global sell-off in riskier assets, including in emerging markets. Foreign investors were net sellers of Korean bonds in September for the first time in eight months, data showed.

"The government is not just sitting idle with arms crossed, but it has already firmly established lines of defence against all possible scenarios," Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said in a scheduled speech before business executives, hours after presiding over the reconvened crisis meeting.

Seoul stocks failed to find any uplift from a late rally on Wall Street and closed down 2.3 percent, adding to Tuesday's 3.6 percent drop. The won snapped a three-day decline but rose only 0.3 percent against the dollar, after a near 2 percent loss over the previous three sessions.

Korea, whose export-focused economy is highly dependent on global trade, once again underperformed other Asian markets. The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan index rose a modest 0.5 percent.

It has been particularly hit because of concerns that Korean banks carry a heavy load of short-term debt. Liquid markets mean foreign investors can move in and out quickly, making them vulnerable to capital flight.

Minister Bahk, a scholar-turned-politician who took office four months ago amid public criticism about government failure to contain inflation, admitted the high vulnerability of South Korean markets was "inevitable for an open economy".

So far, capital flows out of South Korea have not matched the levels seen at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis. But the government has spent billions of dollars in currency intervention to support the won.

FOREIGN RESERVES FALL

That was partly reflected in central bank data on Wednesday that showed foreign reserves fell $8.81 billion in September to $303.4 billion, the biggest monthly drop since a more than $11 billion decline in late 2008.

The central bank did not comment on intervention but economists said about half the decline in reserves could be attributable to official won buying.

"Adjusting for valuation effects, we estimate the actual fall in FX reserves was around $3-4 billion, much lower than market expectations," Barclays Capital said in a research note, adding the central bank probably unwound some of its long dollar/won forward contracts as well.

Korea has reduced its short-term debt burden since the 2008 financial crisis and increased regulation of capital flows. But short-term debt is still equal to almost half of the country's official foreign reserves, twice as high as rival exporter Taiwan.

The net selling by foreigners of Korean won bonds as well as stocks in September was led by Europeans, data showed on Wednesday, a sign of stresses related to the euro zone debt crisis as investors sought to bolster their cash positions.

Britain and France topped the list, extending their selling binge to a third straight month.

Korean authorities are sensitive to movements in the won because of its potential impact on the economy, which boasts some major exporters such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor .

A sharp won drop can help exports but also lift import prices that feed through into inflation, a key risk for a country that imports many of its commodities. A fall in the won also adds to the cost of servicing overseas debt.

Taiwan, another exporting country vulnerable to any slowdown in global growth, reported that foreign exchange reserves fell slightly to $389 billion in September, the lowest level since January. The central bank cited increased demand for U.S. dollars as foreign investors pulled out of the stock market.

Data from Nomura International (HK) Ltd. showed on Monday that Taiwan and South Korea lead the major Asian equities markets, excluding Japan, in net foreign selling for the 12 weeks to Sept. 30. (Editing by Alex Richardson and Neil Fullick)