* Nov exports up 13.8 pct y/y(Reuters poll: up 12.7 pct
* Asia, U.S. gains offset sharp drop in shipments to Europe
* Nov CPI up 4.2 pct y/y (Reuters poll: up 4.4 pct
* Nov manufacturing PMI at 47.12 vs 47.99 in Oct -survey
SEOUL, Dec 1
By Yoo Choonsik
SEOUL, Dec 1 South Korean exports in
November topped expectations while inflation picked up,
reinforcing market views that the central bank will keep
interest rates steady for some time despite worries about
Europe's deepening debt crisis.
Analysts said the resilience in both export and inflation
data was unlikely to last as the global economy would slow
further and domestic demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy is
expected to remain depressed.
Highlighting that deteriorating outlook, South Korea's
manufacturing activity shrank for the fourth straight month in
November and new export orders continued to contract, a separate
survey showed on Thursday.
"I don't think the resilient exports are sustainable. The
whole world is cooling, so exports will inevitably weaken in the
coming months," said Park Sang-hyun, economist at HI Investment
& Securities.
"Inflation will move sideways or gradually head downward,
although the latest coordinated liquidity supply measures and
the resultant spike in some commodities prices are now emerging
as a fresh boost to inflation here."
Exports grew 13.8 percent from a year earlier, beating the
12.7 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll, while
year-on-year inflation for the month picked up to 4.2 percent
from 3.6 percent in October, government data showed.
ASIA, U.S. DEMAND OFFSET WEAK EUROPE
Overseas sales recovered after suffering a
weaker-than-expected 8.0 percent annual gain in October, but the
outlook remains grim with the euro zone crisis seen weighing on
the region's economies for a long time.
Shipments to the European Union fell 11.4 percent in the
first 20 days of November from the same period last year,
according to a more detailed breakdown of the export data.
But robust shipments to China, Southeast Asia and the United
States helped cushion the impact of shrinking European demand.
Exports by South Korea, home to such global players as
Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor,
started slowing from September as increased uncertainty over the
global economy sapped consumer confidence.
Meanwhile, the November data showing inflation would remain
elevated supported expectations that the Bank of Korea would not
join a wave of monetary easing by other central banks in major
economies any time soon.
Brazil and Thailand cut interest rates on Wednesday while
China cut banks' reserve requirements for the first time in
three years.
"Inflation is still around the 4 percent level, making it
hard (for the Bank of Korea) to lower rates. We think the rate
will be unchanged until the first half of next year." said Sun
Yoo, economist at Woori Investment & Securities.
MANUFACTURING SHRINKS MOST IN 13 MTHS
The Bank of Korea, whose single most important mission is to
keep inflation stable, has a target of keeping annual consumer
price index growth between 2 percent and 4 percent on average
for the 2010-2012 period.
In addition to softening global demand, domestic demand in
South Korea also remains weak as households struggle under a
growing debt burden while the construction sector suffers from a
sluggish property market.
Manufacturing sector activity shrank by the most in 13
months in November as orders declined from customers both at
home and abroad.
The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) on South
Korea's manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.12
in November from 47.99 in October, Markit Economics said in a
statement.
It was the fourth month in a row that the index came below
50, which demarcates expansion from contraction in manufacturing
activity, its longest losing streak since February 2009.
The sub-index on new export orders received by South Korean
manufacturers fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.76 in November
from 48.21 in October, also staying below the 50-point mark for
a fourth consecutive month.
The central bank has held the policy interest rate, the
7-day repurchase agreement rate, steady at 3.25
percent for the past five months after having lifted it for five
occasions since the middle of last year.
It next reviews rates on Dec. 8.
