* May exports fall 0.4 pct yr/yr, 4th monthly decline this
year
* May inflation at 2.5 pct yr/yr, unchanged from April
* Economists warn government GDP forecast is optimistic
* Analysts see no change soon in policy focused on inflation
By Se Young Lee and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, June 1 Exports from Asian industrial
powerhouse South Korea, the first major economy to report May
data, slid again as the crisis-hit euro zone sapped demand,
while darkening clouds in China pointed to a worsening outlook
for the year.
Data released on Friday showed that exports fell 0.4 percent
in May from a year ago, less than expected in a Reuters poll of
economists, as demand in the Middle East and Latin America
offset sharp falls in the United States, Europe and China.
Exports from South Korea have declined for four out of the
five months of 2012 and the slower growth outlook in China, a
major export market for Korea and the world's second largest
economy, added to concerns.
The effects of a domestic front-loaded fiscal stimulus also
look set to fade in the second quarter.
"Given the prevailing view that the euro zone fiscal crisis
won't be solved in the short term, we are concerned that exports
to China will remain weak for some time," Deputy Trade Minister
Han Jin-hyun said at a briefing after the data was released.
The weak export data prompted investment banks to warn that
the South Korean government's ambitious forecast of 3.7 percent
economic growth this year looked to be overly optimistic.
Investment bank DBS said growth could come in closer to 3.0
percent than its own forecast of 3.4 percent and ING said it was
considering cutting its own forecast of 3.4 percent growth.
"Absent a vigorous export recovery, 2012 is shaping up as a
year of sub-trend growth," said ING economist Tim Condon.
Offsetting some of the gloom from the export data, South
Korea's purchasing managers' index - a measure of industrial
activity - expanded for a fourth consecutive month, although the
rate has slowed steadily to 51.03 from 51.96, according to the
index provider HSBC/Markit Economics.
Shipments to the country's top export market, China, shed
10.3 percent for the first 20 days of May over a year earlier
and exports to the crisis-stricken European Union slid 16.4
percent, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed.
In the first five months of this year, exports rose by 0.6
percent from the same year-ago period, but that was largely
thanks to a one-off rise in February and a one-off gain from
high oil product and chemicals prices.
With external demand cooling and a stagnant domestic
economy, inflation in South Korea again came in comfortably
within the central bank's target 2-4 percent target range at 2.5
percent year on year.
"The Bank of Korea seems to believe the current policy rate
is adequately accommodative. And the numbers haven't gotten bad
enough to warrant a rate cut," said Jun Min-Kyoo, an economist
at Korea Investment & Securities.
Both the finance ministry and central bank have until now
ruled out an immediate shift in their policy focusing on keeping
the fiscal position sound and further lowering inflation
expectations.
South Korea, the fourth-largest economy in Asia, managed to
post solid growth of 0.9 percent in the January-March period
over the previous quarter but only after the government
front-loaded budget spending.
The Bank of Korea has kept interest rates unchanged for the
past 11 months.
