* May exports fall 0.4 pct yr/yr, 4th monthly decline this year

* May inflation at 2.5 pct yr/yr, unchanged from April

* Economists warn government GDP forecast is optimistic

* Analysts see no change soon in policy focused on inflation (Updates with new details)

By Se Young Lee and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, June 1 Exports from Asian industrial powerhouse South Korea, the first major economy to report May data, slid again as the crisis-hit euro zone sapped demand, while darkening clouds in China pointed to a worsening outlook for the year.

Data released on Friday showed that exports fell 0.4 percent in May from a year ago, less than expected in a Reuters poll of economists, as demand in the Middle East and Latin America offset sharp falls in the United States, Europe and China.

Exports from South Korea have declined for four out of the five months of 2012 and the slower growth outlook in China, a major export market for Korea and the world's second largest economy, added to concerns.

The effects of a domestic front-loaded fiscal stimulus also look set to fade in the second quarter.

"Given the prevailing view that the euro zone fiscal crisis won't be solved in the short term, we are concerned that exports to China will remain weak for some time," Deputy Trade Minister Han Jin-hyun said at a briefing after the data was released.

The weak export data prompted investment banks to warn that the South Korean government's ambitious forecast of 3.7 percent economic growth this year looked to be overly optimistic.

Investment bank DBS said growth could come in closer to 3.0 percent than its own forecast of 3.4 percent and ING said it was considering cutting its own forecast of 3.4 percent growth.

"Absent a vigorous export recovery, 2012 is shaping up as a year of sub-trend growth," said ING economist Tim Condon.

Offsetting some of the gloom from the export data, South Korea's purchasing managers' index - a measure of industrial activity - expanded for a fourth consecutive month, although the rate has slowed steadily to 51.03 from 51.96, according to the index provider HSBC/Markit Economics.

Shipments to the country's top export market, China, shed 10.3 percent for the first 20 days of May over a year earlier and exports to the crisis-stricken European Union slid 16.4 percent, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed.

In the first five months of this year, exports rose by 0.6 percent from the same year-ago period, but that was largely thanks to a one-off rise in February and a one-off gain from high oil product and chemicals prices.

With external demand cooling and a stagnant domestic economy, inflation in South Korea again came in comfortably within the central bank's target 2-4 percent target range at 2.5 percent year on year.

"The Bank of Korea seems to believe the current policy rate is adequately accommodative. And the numbers haven't gotten bad enough to warrant a rate cut," said Jun Min-Kyoo, an economist at Korea Investment & Securities.

Both the finance ministry and central bank have until now ruled out an immediate shift in their policy focusing on keeping the fiscal position sound and further lowering inflation expectations.

South Korea, the fourth-largest economy in Asia, managed to post solid growth of 0.9 percent in the January-March period over the previous quarter but only after the government front-loaded budget spending.

The Bank of Korea has kept interest rates unchanged for the past 11 months. (Editing by David Chance and Richard Pullin)