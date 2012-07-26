* Q2 GDP +0.4 pct vs Q1 (Reuters poll: +0.5 pct

* Q2 growth compares with 0.9 pct in Q1, 0.3 pct in Q4 2011

* Quality of growth worrying as imports tumble

* Markets price in another interest rate cut soon (Updates throughout after news conference, markets open)

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, July 26 South Korea's economic growth slowed more than expected and barely averted a decline mainly thanks to a tumble in imports, deepening worries about the prolonged crisis in Europe, and slowing growth elsewhere.

Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on exports of smartphones, ships and cars, grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the April-June period over the previous quarter, the central bank's advance estimates showed on Thursday.

It was less than half the 0.9 percent growth posted in the first quarter and below the median forecast for 0.5 percent growth in a Reuters survey, but details of the GDP data suggested the economy was in a far deeper slump.

Analysts said they could not predict when the world's seventh-largest exporter would begin to recover, but the data reinforced their view that another interest rate cut is needed soon after a surprising reduction early this month.

"The Q2 GDP data was below market expectations but it's not extremely low, and so just one additional rate cut appears more likely," said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Hyundai Securities.

"In terms of the timing, at this kind of Q2 growth, I think it's more likely that the rate cut will come in September rather than in August."

WORLD ON UNPAVED ROAD

Details provided by the Bank of Korea showed the economy would have shrunk by half a percent if imports did not fall in the second quarter indicating the growth rate of 0.4 percent was little more than a statistical illusion.

Imports fell 1.7 percent in the second quarter from the preceding three months, the second-worst since the 2008-2009 global crisis, as companies cut down investment with the euro zone's debt crisis continuing and growth elsewhere easing.

Capital investment in plants and other production equipment dropped 6.4 percent, marking the weakest reading in more than three years and pulling back after a surprisingly strong 10.3 percent leap posted during the January-March period.

"Overall, we can say the world economy as well as our own has entered on to an unpaved road since the fourth quarter of last year," Kim Young-bae, director general of the central bank's economic statistics department, told reporters.

"Driving down the unpaved road, the world bumped into the biggest puddle in the fourth quarter and into another one this time that was the Spain crisis," Kim added.

South Korea is home to some of the world's leading suppliers of smartphones, ships and cars such as Samsung Electronics , Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Motor and sends half its exports to China, the European Union and U.S. markets.

Over a year earlier, gross domestic product expanded by 2.4 percent, the Bank of Korea's first official estimates showed, compared with a median 2.6 percent gain forecast in the Reuters survey and after a 2.8 percent rise in the first quarter.

BACK-TO-BACK RATE CUT

Early this month, the Bank of Korea surprised markets by cutting its policy interest rate for the first time in more than three years, and the following day announced an unusually big downgrade to its economic growth projection for this year.

It now sees South Korea's economic growth slowing to 3 percent from last year's 3.6 percent, instead of quickening to 3.7 percent as it had originally projected in late 2011 before cutting the forecast slightly to 3.5 percent in April.

Bond prices have been rising even further since then as investors expect the Bank of Korea to come up with another cut as early as next month, with even the yields on 5-year treasury bonds now trading below the 7-day policy interest rate.

The finance ministry has been dismissing arguments that a supplementary budget spending bill was necessary, saying keeping the fiscal position in shape was more important and that a major stimulus should be reserved for a worse situation.

Also limiting the options that policymakers in South Korea can employ to shore up the economy are the heavy debts owed by households as a result of multi-year property boom in the past, which could spark a full financial crisis of its own.

Financial authorities have told lenders not to increase lending faster than the rate of economic growth -- creating a vicious circle of slower credit growth dragging down the pace of economic expansion. (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)