* Reuters poll: July exports +5.0 pct y/y, July CPI +1.5 pct

* Both set to mark strongest growth in six months

* Cooling growth in China threatens to undermine recovery

* Data due on Thursday

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, July 31 South Korean exports likely grew at their fastest pace in six months in July, adding to recent signs of a rebound in Asia's fourth-largest economy, but slowing growth in China suggests the recovery would be modest at best.

Consumer inflation in July also probably accelerated to a six-month high, but it's expected to be driven more by the effect of heavy rainfall and unusually low prices a year ago than a pick-up in domestic demand.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for overseas shipments by the world's seventh-largest exporter to rise by 5.0 percent in July on annual terms, from a 1.0 percent decline in June, and for the consumer price index to increase 1.5 percent over a year ago, from a 1.0 percent rise in June.

It would mark the fastest annual growth rates for both exports and inflation since January. However, this was still well below long-term trend growth rates of around 18 percent for exports and 3.0 percent for inflation seen before the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

"Considering South Korean exports are more focused on emerging economies (like China), it's difficult to say trade has started on a firm recovery path," said Lee Chul-hee, chief economist at Tong Yang Securities in Seoul.

The central bank said last week quarterly economic growth quickened to 1.1 percent in the April-June quarter, the highest in more than two years, although much of the upturn was led by stimulus spending.

Analysts are less certain about the outlook, especially as China's economy decelerates, raising concerns about the impact on South Korea, which sends one-quarter of exports to Asia's economic powerhouse.

Exports to China in June, for instance, rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier, slowing rapidly from the 16.6 percent increase notched in May.

President Park Geun-hye, in office for less than half a year, has promised to create more jobs and improve domestic service industries but analysts say a firm recovery in the broader economy is still reliant on exports.

Pockets of strength in the economy, however, should help it navigate a difficult global environment.

South Korean companies are reporting new orders to construct ships and various building projects from abroad after a years-long dry spell, which could offset the growth headwinds from China.

The Bank of Korea, the nation's central bank, upgraded this year's economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent early this month from the previous 2.6 percent, and said growth would accelerate next year.

South Korea's economy grew 2.0 percent last year and even if growth manages to accelerate in 2013, it would still be below the average 4.7 annual growth posted yearly in the decade before 2007. (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)