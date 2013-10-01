SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's central bank is wary of potentially excessive capital inflows by offshore investors sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated tapering of its stimulus, minutes from its Sept. 12 monetary policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

"There is a need to widen our spectrum and be cautious of not only capital outflows but inflows as well and prepare emergency plans," said one member of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee.

The comments were made at the meeting where members unanimously agreed to hold rates at 2.50 percent for a fourth consecutive month. The central bank releases the minutes without naming the policy members.

Another member, the minutes said, stated that South Korea should also remain cautious about speculative attacks from short-term foreign capital inflows. The member added that such inflows could be excessive compared to South Korea's economic fundamentals.

During the third quarter - the first full one after Chairman Ben Bernanke talked about tapering the Fed's stimulus - the Korean won rose 6.3 percent. That was its biggest quarterly gain since July-September 2010.

Foreigners were also net buyers of South Korean stocks for 25 straight sessions as of Oct. 1, their longest buying streak since 1998.

In the past several weeks, Korean policymakers have warned of excessive volatility in the won as it continues to climb against the dollar. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)