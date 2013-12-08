SEOUL Dec 8 Foreign investors cut their holdings of South Korean bonds for a fourth consecutive month in November, official data showed on Sunday, apparently hit by caution over a looming change in U.S. monetary policy.

South Korean domestic bonds held by foreign investors fell by 1.015 trillion won ($959.31 million) by the end of November from a month before, data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed, following a fall by 2.485 trillion won in October.

Foreign investors were net buyers of South Korean domestic bonds worth 27 billion won last month, but it fell short of the 1.042 trillion won worth that came to maturity, data from the financial markets supervisor showed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus programme over the next several months as the world's largest economy increasingly shows signs of recovery taking a firm footing.

Foreign investors, however, were net sellers of South Korean shares in November for the first time in five months, unloading 323 billion won worth of shares more than they purchased, data from the agency showed.

Altogether, foreign portfolio investment in South Korea fell by a net 1.338 trillion won during November, swinging from a net increase of 2.805 trillion won in October and marking the biggest drop since a net decline of 2.591 trillion won in June.

For the first 11 months of this year, foreign net portfolio investment in South Korea rose by 10.057 trillion won, compared with a net increase of 25.026 trillion won for the whole of last year, the agency's data showed. ($1 = 1058.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ron Popeski)