SEOUL Dec 5 Net foreign investment in South Korean bonds fell to the weakest level in three months in November but this was mainly because of redemptions in maturing won-denominated debt, government data showed on Wednesday.

South Korean authorities are closely monitoring foreign capital flows in and out of the bond market, which saw 29.5 trillion in net foreign inflows from January 2010 to November as the won strengthened and the country's credit rating improved.

Net foreign inflows to the local debt market totalled 267 billion won ($246.51 million) last month, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said, with 3.1 trillion worth of debt redemptions.

But a FSS official said appetite for bonds remains strong, pointing out that foreigners also purchased 3.4 trillion won worth of the debt during the month.

Norwegian investors bought 250 billion worth of the debt in November while investors from Chile bought 95 billion won worth of Korean bonds, the data showed. The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Chilean central bank were among the buyers, the FSS official said.

Investors in China, however, reduced their investment in won-denominated debt by 14 billion won in November, marking a second consecutive month of decline.

Foreigners were also net sellers of 617 billion won worth of South Korean stocks in November, as fears about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and the ongoing euro zone problems weighed on sentiment.

Chinese investors bought 508.5 billion won worth of Korean shares during the month, however, their biggest monthly investment on record. ($1 = 1083.1000 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)