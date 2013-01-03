SEOUL Jan 4 Net foreign investment in South Korean bonds rose to a 17-month high in December on growing optimism about the country's economic prospects and bets on the won's continued appreciation, data from the markets regulator showed on Friday.

Net foreign inflows to the local debt market totalled 1.95 trillion won ($1.83 billion) in December, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said, the highest since 2.9 trillion won rise in July 2011.

Foreigners' total holdings of South Korean bonds also reached a record high of 91.02 trillion won, accounting for 7 percent of the debt market value.

December's rise in foreign bond holdings was led by investors from the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore. A FSS official said growth was due to reduced worries about the euro zone and the United States as well as bets on the won's continued appreciation.

The local currency rose by 7.6 percent against the dollar last year and by another 0.9 percent in the first two trading days of 2013 amid expectations for a gradual global economic recovery.

Foreigners were also net buyers of 3.88 trillion worth of Korean stocks in December, the biggest rise since August, amid improving risk appetite.

As a result, foreign holdings in Korean securities rose to a record high of 502.59 trillion won at end-2012, up 15.6 percent from end-2011.

