SEOUL Aug 18 Several major South Korean banks
have temporarily halted fresh household lending and some credit
loans from this week in an effort to comply with government
guidelines to contain household debt, officials said on
Thursday.
"We temporarily stopped some new home-backed securities
loans through the end of this month and some kinds of credit
loans until further notice," Shinhan Bank spokesman Lee Yoo-chul
said by telephone.
Nonghyup and Hana Bank officials also confirmed similar
moves.
