SEOUL Oct 4 South Korea's top financial regulatory agency and three policy banks are due to discuss on Thursday ways to help ease foreign-currency funding shortages at smaller companies, a source at the regulatory agency said on Tuesday.

Officials from the Financial Services Commission and the three lenders including the Korea Finance Corporation will discuss offering about $10 billion in foreign-currency loans to smaller trading firms, the source said, declining to be named because the information was not meant to be disclosed. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)