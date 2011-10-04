SEOUL Oct 4 South Korea's top financial
regulatory agency and three policy banks are due to discuss on
Thursday ways to help ease foreign-currency funding shortages at
smaller companies, a source at the regulatory agency said on
Tuesday.
Officials from the Financial Services Commission and the
three lenders including the Korea Finance Corporation will
discuss offering about $10 billion in foreign-currency loans to
smaller trading firms, the source said, declining to be named
because the information was not meant to be disclosed.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)