* New programme to encourage credit-based lending

* Existing programme introduced during 2008 crisis (Adds details)

SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's central bank said on Monday that it will replace a 1 trillion won ($889.80 million) lending programme for smaller companies in April with one requiring no collateral for the borrowers.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement that it would provide up to 1 trillion won to commercial banks from April 2 on the basis of their track records in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without collateral.

The existing lending programme was introduced in November 2008 to protect smaller companies from the deepening global financial crisis, but companies without assets to offer as collateral had trouble securing funds, it said.

The central bank said it would provide funds to lenders at low interest rates on the basis of the amount of fresh lending they extended to smaller companies without requiring collateral and purely on the basis of creditability reviews. ($1 = 1123.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Chris Lewis)