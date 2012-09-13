SEOUL, Sept 13 South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it would provide 1.5 trillion won ($1.33 billion) to local banks for lending to low-income, small business owners.

The plan starts next month and will be effective for five years, the Bank of Korea said in a statement. ($1 = 1126.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and John Mair)