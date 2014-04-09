SEOUL, April 9 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: MARCH FEB JAN L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.3 +7.8 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +5.2 +5.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +0.9 +1.9 -2.6 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash and deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by John Mair)