SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's broadest measure of L-money supply growth eased to its lowest since mid-2011 in September, the central bank said on Wednesday, as households hoarded surplus cash to cushion against economic uncertainties.

The L-money supply measure, which includes all cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued, rose 6.7 percent in September from a year ago.

That figure compares with 7.3 percent growth seen in August, but is little-changed from 6.8 percent rises recorded in July and June. September's L-money growth was the slowest since the 6.2 percent level posted in June 2011.

A Bank of Korea official said L-money growth levels from 6 to 9 percent are deemed as normal. Part of the growth in September was attributed to the opening of savings accounts for cash bonuses.

Household borrowing was seen at a lower level in September due to the bonuses paid out over the Chuseok harvest festival holidays then.

Separate data showed bank lending to households rose by 2.5 trillion won ($2.33 billion) in October on a rise in real estate transactions during the autumn, a popular time to move house.

It was the biggest monthly increase in bank lending to households since a 4.8 trillion won rise seen in June this year. ($1 = 1071.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)