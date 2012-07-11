SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's broadest measure of money supply growth quickened in May compared to a year ago as households opened more long-term savings accounts in the face of uncertainty from the euro zone debt crisis, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday.

The L-money supply measure, which includes cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued, posted a 9.2 percent annual rise in May, topping April's 8.6 percent growth, it said.

Central bank data released separately showed banks' lending to South Korean households increased by 1.3 trillion won ($1.14 billion) in June, compared to a 2.2 trillion won rise in May.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee is set to convene on Thursday, where it is largely seen as likely to hold its base rate at 3.25 percent rate for the 13th consecutive month. ($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)