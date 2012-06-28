(For full story, double-click )

SEOUL, June 28 South Korea cut this year's economic growth target on Thursday and unveiled plans to boost public spending by more than $7 billion to help Asia's fourth-largest economy weather the impact from the euro zone crisis.

Following are highlights from finance ministry statements and briefings by officials about the revised economic forecasts and additional spending plans (previous forecasts released in December 2011):

REVISED FORECASTS FOR 2012

* Growth: Seen slowing to 3.3 percent from an actual 3.6 percent set last year, compared with its previous target of 3.7 percent.

* Inflation: Seen slowing to 2.8 percent from an actual 4.0 percent set in 2011, also revised down from the previous forecast of 3.2 percent.

* Trade: Exports seen growing 3.5 percent and imports rising 5.0 percent, compared with previous forecasts for growth of 7.4 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

* Domestic demand: Seen growing 2.5 percent, down from a 3.1 percent gain projected earlier.

* Employment: Seen adding 400,000 jobs, a big boost from its earlier forecast of 280,000 additional jobs.

FORECASTS FOR 2013 (SET FOR FIRST TIME)

* Growth: Seen picking up to 4.3 percent, assuming the global economy would be back on track by then.

* Inflation: Seen edging up to 3.0 percent.

* Trade: Exports seen growing by 9.3 percent and imports climbing by 10.0 percent.

* Domestic demand: Seen expanding by 3.9 percent.

* Employment: Seen adding 330,000 jobs.

OTHER COMMENTS, NEW POLICY MEASURES

* The government sees Asia's fourth-largest economy as faring better than the other major economies and inflation as stabilising, although the risk remains big due to uncertainties over the euro zone crisis.

* Various funds under the government's control and state-run enterprises will be able to spend some 4 trillion won ($3.46 billion) more than planned for the remainder of the year by mobilising surplus resources carried over from last year.

* The government will be able to boost fiscal spending by another 4.5 trillion won by executing 96.7 percent of the budgeted items this year, compared with the average execution rate of 95.1 percent.

* The government estimates the additional spending of 8.5 trillion won will contribute to boosting full-year economic growth by a quarter of a percentage point.

* The finance ministry sees it as premature for the policy authorities to shift their policy priority away from seeking price stability and toward seeking higher economic growth.

* On a separate note, the ministry plans to offer various incentives to banks attracting foreign-currency deposits under the aim of boosting such deposits to at least 10 percent of the total in three years from 2.9 percent at the end of 2011. ($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)