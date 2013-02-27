SEOUL Feb 28 South Korean manufacturers' assessment of business conditions for March edged slightly down, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, but fewer companies were concerned about exchange rates hurting their profits than a month ago.

The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for March ticked down to a seasonally adjusted 75 from 76 for February. February's reading was the highest since July last year.

The index has remained below the neutral point of 100 since it reached 101 in January 2011, meaning more companies expect business conditions to worsen rather than improve.

The businesses surveyed by the central bank pointed to poor domestic consumption and uncertain economic conditions as their top two concerns for future business, while fewer companies said exchange rates were a concern compared to last month's poll.

The won is down about 1 percent against the dollar this year, compared to a 7.6 percent rise in 2012, most of which was gained during the last months of the year.

More than 2,000 respondents nationwide representing 23 major industries were surveyed by the Bank of Korea for the outlook from Feb. 14 to 21.

Meanwhile, a separate survey showed business confidence among South Korea's large, mostly export-reliant companies at its strongest in 10 months, largely on hopes the country's new administration will be more accommodative for growth. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)