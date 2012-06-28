(For details, double-click )

SEOUL, June 28 South Korea cut this year's economic growth target on Thursday and unveiled plans to boost public spending by more than $7 billion to shore up Asia's fourth-largest economy in the face of the euro zone crisis.

The finance ministry, which aims to bring the fiscal balance back to a surplus next year, said it would be able to boost public spending by as much as 8.5 trillion won ($7.35 billion) this year without increasing borrowings.

It said in a statement the government would be able to boost fiscal spending by 4.5 trillion won this year by raising the execution rate of budgeted spending while public funds and state firms will secure another 4 trillion won for spending.

It said these plans would not change the government's target of cutting the fiscal deficit down to 1.1 percent of annual gross domestic product from 2 percent last year because the money would come from adjustments of existing accounts and from what was left over from last year.

The government now aims for 3.3 percent growth in the heavily export-dependent economy this year, down from its previous target of 3.7 percent set six months ago and from an actual 3.6 percent expansion recorded last year.

The revised target should compare favourably with much lower growth rates expected from the more developed economies but it would still represent the lowest pace of expansion since 2009 for the $1.12 trillion economy.

Meanwhile, the ministry also lowered this year's consumer price inflation projection to 2.8 percent from the previous 3.2 percent, compared with 4.0 percent set in 2011.

For next year, the finance ministry set its first official economic growth target at 4.3 percent in line with market expectations for a global recovery, while predicting inflation would edge up to 3.0 percent. ($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)