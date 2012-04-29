(For full story, double-click )
SEOUL, April 30 Details of South Korea's March
industrial activity, retail sales and investment data, released
on Monday by Statistics Korea (percentage change unless stated,
month-on-month changes seasonally adjusted):
MARCH *FEBRUARY
Y/Y M/M Y/Y M/M
Industrial output +0.3 -3.1 +14.3 +0.6
Manufacturing ex-factory shipments -0.1 ~ +13.9 ~
For domestic market -3.7 ~ +11.4 ~
For exports +4.0 ~ +16.7 ~
Inventories +15.5 ~ +19.8 ~
Average factory operation rate 78.2 81.1
(percent)
Service-sector output +1.4 -1.0 +5.6 +1.2
Retail sales 0.0 -2.7 +5.4 +2.5
Capital investment +1.0 -7.0 +23.8 -3.9
Construction starts value -7.9 -1.8 +9.0 +5.4
^Composite leading indicator ~ +0.4 ~ +1.0
*Revised
~ Not available
^ Not seasonally adjusted
