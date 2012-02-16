SEOUL Feb 16 South Koreans are slightly more worried about the slowing economy than a year ago but still want the country's economic policy to target containing inflation, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

Most South Koreans assess current housing prices as too high and expect them to fall in the future and an increasing number of people see it as impossible for them to buy a home during their lifetime, the survey found.

It showed 19.0 percent of the survey picked an economic slump as their biggest concern as of December 2011, up from 15.3 percent a year earlier and compared with 31.4 percent who chose rising prices, down from 32.2 percent a year earlier.

A majority of 51.5 percent wanted stabilising consumer prices to be the top economic policy priority, up from 48.2 percent a year earlier and compared with 21.4 percent who cited higher economic growth, up slightly from 20.9 percent.

The central bank said 29.8 percent of those surveyed now saw it as impossible for them to buy a home over their lifetime, up from 26.9 percent in the 2010 survey.

The Bank of Korea said 2,030 urban households across the country were surveyed between Dec. 5 and 30, 2011. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)