SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korean import prices in won terms grew at a slightly faster pace in August than a month earlier because of the local currency's weakness and higher prices for chemical and steel products, central bank data showed on Friday.

Import prices measured in won rose 10 percent in August from a year earlier, snapping four months of slowing annual growth, according to data from the Bank of Korea. Their annual gain softened to an eight-month low of 9.8 percent in July.

Intermediate goods such as chemical and steel products led import price gains last month, while import price drops for capital and consumer goods eased.

The won was up 12 percent against dollar by the end of August from a year earlier, closing the month at 1,066.8 per dollar.

Export prices in won terms bucked the previous two months of annual declines, gaining 1.8 percent in August from a year earlier and setting the strongest gain since May.

Aug July June Import prices Over previous year 10.0 9.8 10.5 Over previous month 0.5 -1.1 -0.4 Export prices Over previous year 1.8 -1.3 -0.4 Over previous month 1.3 -1.3 -0.7 (Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Chris Lewis)