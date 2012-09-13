SEOUL, Sept 14 South Korean import prices ticked up in August from a year earlier on firmer global raw materials prices, reversing after two consecutive months of annual declines, central bank data showed on Friday. Import prices measured in won edged up 0.3 percent in August from a year earlier, led by a 3.9 percent gain in minerals prices, compared with annual declines of 1.0 percent in July and 1.2 percent in June, Bank of Korea data showed. Import prices rose 1.7 percent in August from the previous month, compared with monthly falls of 0.8 percent in July and 3.6 percent in June, the data showed. Export prices, also measured in won, rose 1.1 percent in August from a year earlier, marking their slowest annual growth in five months since posting no change in March. Export prices rose 0.2 percent in August month-on-month. South Korea's import and export prices (in percent changes): AUG JUL JUN MAY APR IMPORT PRICES Over previous year 0.3 -1.0 -1.2 2.1 1.7 Over previous month 1.7 -0.8 -3.6 -1.9 -1.0 EXPORT PRICES Over previous year 1.1 2.2 2.2 3.2 2.0 Over previous month 0.2 -1.3 -1.6 -0.3 0.6 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill) (christine.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5665; Reuters Messaging: christine.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)