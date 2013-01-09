* Seventeen of 22 analysts see rate on hold on Friday * Fifteen of 21 analysts see rate cut during H1 * Rate decision due at around 0100 GMT on Jan. 11 By Christine Kim SEOUL, Jan 9 South Korea's central bank will hold interest rates steady on Friday for a third straight month but keep the door open for an additional cut to spur a still hesitant economic recovery, a Reuters poll shows. In the survey, 17 out of the 22 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea will hold the policy rate steady at 2.75 percent at its Jan. 11 meeting. The remaining five saw a cut to 2.50 percent in what would be a third reduction since July. Including the latter five, 15 out of the 21 analysts who gave a prediction on future policy direction predicted it would cut the rate at least once between January and June to support the government's efforts to spur the economy. "Domestic consumption in the U.S. or China seems to have not picked up in earnest yet and exports in South Korea are being badly affected by the Japanese yen's weakness," said Hong Jung-hye, a senior fixed-income analyst at Shinyoung Securities. "The Bank of Korea is likely to cut rates (soon) to lend help to the new government," he added, referring to the government of Park Geun-hye due to launch in late February. South Korea's recent data has provided a mixed picture of where Asia's fourth-largest economy is headed, with November industrial production rising for a third straight month but December exports unexpectedly falling over a year before. Despite the hazy data, many analysts agree that the worst is likely over, although there remains some hefty problems, including anaemic domestic demand and heavy household debt that could get some support from another rate cut. President-elect Park from the ruling conservative party has vowed to tackle both problems when she takes office in February, and the outgoing government now plans to frontload more than 70 percent of its annual budget in the first half of 2013. Meanwhile, most of the analysts in the survey said the won's recent appreciation against the dollar was serious enough for the Bank of Korea to consider cutting interest rates earlier or by more than expected before. "Cutting rates because of the won's level has not been heard of in the past and it is unlikely because the won is not a major currency," said Park Hyuck-soo, a fixed-income analyst at Hyundai Securities. The won finished 2012 up 7.6 percent against the dollar over a year earlier and has been reaching fresh multi-month highs in the new year, setting off government warnings of possible action to stem the won's rally. POLL RESULTS FOR BASE RATE (2.75 PERCENT AT PRESENT): COMPANY JAN 11 NEXT MOVE TIMING HSBC 2.75 hike Q3 2013 Moody's Analytics 2.75 hike H2 2013 Taurus Investment & Securities 2.75 hike H2 2013 Nomura 2.75 hold through 2013 Daewoo Securities 2.75 hold through 2013 Hanwha Securities 2.75 hold through 2013 Credit Agricole 2.75 ~ Capital Economics 2.75 cut ~ Barclays Capital 2.75 cut After March Standard Chartered 2.75 cut Q1 2013 RBS 2.75 cut Q1 2013 Korea Investment & Securities 2.75 cut Q1 2013 KB Investment & Securities 2.75 cut Q1 2013 Woori Investment & Securities 2.75 cut Q1 2013 IM Investment & Securities 2.75 cut Q1 2013 Hyundai Securities 2.75 cut Q1 or Q2 Shinhan Investment Corp 2.75 cut Q1 or Q2 Samsung Securities 2.50 cut Q2 2013 SK Securities 2.50 cut Q2 2013 Shinyoung Securities 2.50 hold through 2013 Hana Daetoo Securities 2.50 hold through 2013 IBK Securities 2.50 hold through 2013 ~ No forecast available (Additional reporting by Narae Kim and Daum Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)