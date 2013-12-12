(Adds new comment)

SEOUL Dec 12 South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a seventh consecutive month on Thursday, as expected, and many analysts forecast it will stand pat until late next year amid low inflation and modest recovery.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

KEY POINTS:

- All 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted no change in the rate. Fourteen out of the 17 analysts who gave forecasts on the future policy direction said the next change in the rate would be an increase.

COMMENTARY:

JUN MIN-KYOO, ECONOMIST, KOREA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"The rate will be on hold by the end of the second quarter next year."

"The biggest risk for the Korean economy is that export growth may be weaker than expectations. The developed countries are focusing their policy efforts on increasing exports, instead of increasing imports from the emerging countries that had caused trade deficits for years. There is also a deflation risk as inflation remains low for months."

JUNE PARK, CHIEF ECONOMIST, EUGENE INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I think BOK will lower the rate sometime in Q2 next year after the new governor comes in (in April) as the speed of the economic recovery won't be fast enough. Also it could be a useful tool to counter the won's strengthening trend."

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"Eyes are currently on the Dec. 18 (FOMC) meeting. Should the Fed start to taper, then policymakers will likely focus efforts on taming potential capital volatility. It also raises the likelihood that the next move in Korea will be up, as global monetary conditions become less accommodative."

"One of the key risks for Korea next year will be the possibility of additional monetary easing by the (Bank of Japan). This may put pressure on the yen-won cross and, in turn, exporters. Under such a scenario, it may be more challenging for the Bank of Korea to normalise rates."

MARKET REACTION:

- The widely expected decision failed to move the markets, with traders awaiting the governor's news conference.

- The won was down 0.2 percent against the dollar as of 0015 GMT, while lead December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.02 points, virtually unchanged from levels seen before the rate decision was announced. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Se Young Lee, Narae Kim, Jungmin Jang, Jinso Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)