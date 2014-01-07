* Rate decision due at around 0100 GMT Jan 9

* Revised 2014 forecasts, new 2015 forecasts to be released

* Weak yen, QE tapering biggest risks to S.Korea economy

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Jan 8 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at its first monetary policy meeting of the year on Thursday as it cautiously feels out the effects of the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its stimulus and the weakening yen.

The Bank of Korea is likely to keep its monetary policy rate steady at 2.50 percent, a Reuters poll showed. All but one of the 26 respondents saw no change, with the lone dissenter predicting a rate cut.

A majority of those polled said the central bank would raise rates in its next policy move, but it would take a while for rates to start moving with the timing seen varying from as soon as the third quarter of this year to late 2015.

"Exports and investment are on the mend. Annual inflation growth was at 1.9 percent (in Dec) but considering that prices for public goods and manufactured products are on the rise, the central bank will not take action," Lee Seung-hoon, an economist at Samsung Securities in Seoul said.

Growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy was forecast at 2.8 percent last year while inflation has remained well below the central bank's target of 2.5 to 3.5 percent at 1.3 percent on annual terms last year.

The Bank of Korea forecast South Korea's economy will grow 3.8 percent this year, while it will make its first projections for 2015 on Thursday after the rate decision.

Both the central bank and the government have projected better performance numbers for Asia's fourth-largest economy this year, but the country is not without its hurdles.

Economists surveyed in the Reuters poll noted the recent weakening of the Japanese yen is a source of uncertainty for the South Korean economy this year as it fell around 22 percent against the Korean won in 2013.

Another risk pointed out was the Federal Reserve's decision in December to taper its stimulus policy, uncertainties from which disrupted some emerging market economies, although not South Korea's.

These financial conditions drove one economist at Goldman Sachs to forecast a rate cut this Thursday, stating the Bank of Korea is expected to be more proactive and lower rates to support the economy.

However, the view is still a stark minority with just three others out of 21 analysts forecasting a rate cut as the central bank's next move as most economists view South Korea will weather the two risk factors in stride.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye declined to say earlier this week what steps would be taken to mitigate the effects of the yen's slide on local exporters, supporting her government's stance of refraining from massive intervention in favour of more subtle market smoothing.

"We are not concerned that KRW strength would dampen Korea's export growth and the current account surplus in 2014," said a report from Credit Suisse to clients, which showed the weaker yen has not yet driven Japan's exports to outperform South Korea's.

"We expect Korea's export growth to improve in 2014, thanks to stronger global demand, while the trade surplus should narrow on better imports."

The Bank of Korea last forecast South Korea would post a record annual current account surplus of $63 billion in 2013. Exports in December grew by an annual 7.1 percent in December, beating forecasts, while for the full year, exports rose 2.2 percent. (Editing by Eric Meijer)