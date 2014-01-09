(Adds new comment)

SEOUL Jan 9 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates steady for an eighth straight month on Thursday, as expected, and most economists believe it will stay on hold until at least late this year as the economy slowly recovers.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

KEY POINTS:

- Twenty-five out of 26 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast that the central bank would make no changes in the rate. 18 out of 21 analysts who forecast future policy change said the Bank of Korea is likely to raise rates this year or early next year.

LEE JUNG-JOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HMC INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I think the BOK will hold the rate steady for the first half of this year and then raise it twice, in Q3 and Q4."

"Whether the Fed will speed up the tapering will be a key issue for the future rate reviews (by the Bank of Korea)."

JINA KIM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, IBK SECURITIES

"I think the next rate change will be a hike after the fourth quarter of this year."

"Economic growth both in South Korea and globally will still be the main factor that the Bank of Korea will watch for its policy decision in the future."

YUM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, SK SECURITIES

"I expect the Bank of Korea to keep the policy rate unchanged throughout this year."

"Cutting the policy rate in response to rising market interest rates would be crazy, because higher rates would be a natural response to expectations for stronger growth."

"January's headline inflation figures could be important (for the BOK) given concerns about potential deflation; if January's consumer price index rises by a rate slower than 0.3 percent from the previous month."

MARKET REACTION:

- Markets showed little movement after the decision while traders awaiting the news conference.

- The won was nearly flat against the dollar at 1,065.1 as of 0113 GMT, while lead March futures on 3-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points. The KOSPI was nearly unchanged, trading at 1,959.34 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Se Young Lee, Michelle Kim, Narae Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)