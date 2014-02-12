* Rate decision due at around 0100 GMT Feb 13

* Emerging market turmoil seen as biggest risk but manageable

* Rates to be hiked late 2014 or early 2015 as output gap closes

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's central bank will probably keep rates on hold at its monthly rate meeting on Thursday as emerging markets work through the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep trimming its stimulus.

A Reuters poll found the Bank of Korea is likely to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 2.50 percent this month, with all 23 respondents seeing no change as the central bank monitors conditions outside the country.

South Korea did not escape the heightened volatility in emerging markets near the Fed's meeting earlier in February where it opted to continue tapering its bond-buying programme.

However, South Korean markets stabilised in a matter of days with the won steadily recouping losses sustained after the Fed's decision, and analysts believe Asia's fourth-largest economy will remain steady.

"The risks that financial markets still face have not decreased dramatically but South Korea is differentiated from economies that have had problems and will likely show stability from here on out," said Kong Dong-rak, a fixed-income analyst at Hanwha Securities in Seoul.

While other emerging market countries have scrambled to hike interest rates to shield themselves from a torrent of capital outflows, South Korea is expected to stay on hold until inflation rises enough to require a hike in interest rates.

Analysts believe this won't happen until late this year when the country's negative output gap is expected to close.

An output gap is the difference between an economy's actual output and its potential output.

Inflation averaged 1.3 percent last year while the Bank of Korea expects price growth to move into the 3-percent range by the end of 2014. Import prices in January eased at their slowest pace since September 2012.

Reflecting improving consumption in a recovering economy, housing prices rose for a fifth straight month in January after the longest falling streak on record, according to data from South Korea's biggest lender.

Data on Wednesday showed borrowing last month by South Koreans from banks fell by the biggest amount since January 2013, but this was due to seasonal patterns and tax exemptions that ended last year.

Consumption is expected to maintain its strengthening trend as businesses plan to increase hiring this year. The number of employed people in January stood at its highest since March 2002, government data showed earlier in the day.

Separate data out earlier this week showed sales at South Korea's top department and discount store chains surged in January over a year earlier, cementing hopes for a sustained recovery. (Editing by Eric Meijer)