SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's central bank stood pat for a ninth straight month on Thursday, as expected, and a firming economic recovery supported the consensus market view that the bank would begin raising interest rates later this year.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

KEY POINTS:

- All 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would keep the rate unchanged. Sixteen out of 18 analysts who forecast future policy change said the Bank of Korea is likely to raise rates this year or early next year.

COMMENTARY:

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"The central bank has maintained a high growth forecast for 2014 when compared against consensus and our own expectations. Without a significant deterioration in the growth outlook, the central bank is expected to maintain an accommodative stance."

"Korean officials will likely place priority on calming markets in light of recent volatility in emerging economies, for example, by stressing that they will continue to closely monitor financial markets movements. We expect the next move by the central bank to be a 25bp hike in 3Q 2014."

KIM JINA, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, IBK SECURITIES

"I think the Korean economy's recovery will continue for the coming months but won't be clear-cut because the exchange rate may be volatile due to the Fed's tapering and Abenomics."

"The most immediate factor to influence the BOK's policy will be the new governor who will take over from April. Another factor to consider will be the exchange rate movements."

"We expect the next rate change to come in the fourth quarter, and expect it to be a hike."

KONG DONG-RAK, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HANWHA SECURITIES

"South Korea's economy will show a strengthening momentum as it goes into the second half of the year, following (recovery in) the advanced countries.

"We think China could make some noises but still expect a soft-landing of the country."

PARK SANG-HYUN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"At this point there isn't any reason to move on interest rates, so the Bank of Korea may remain in a wait-and-see mode."

"The mood at the Bank of Korea could change when the new governor takes office in April. Things will depend on how indicators look going forward, but the government's emphasis is on boosting demand and the possibility that the benchmark rate will be cut due to political reasons cannot be entirely ruled out."

MARKET REACTION:

- Markets showed a muted reaction to the widely expected decision. The won was almost unchanged on the day at 1,061.8 per dollar versus 1,062.4 at the end of domestic trade on Wednesday, while lead March futures on 3-year treasury bonds was down 0.04 points at 105.88. The stock market's KOSPI was up 0.07 percent on the day at 1,937.24 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Se Young Lee, Ju-min Park, Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)