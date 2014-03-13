(Adds new comments)

SEOUL, March 13 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight month on Thursday, as expected. Many economists say the Bank of Korea will hike later this year as a slow but steady economic recovery plays out.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

- All 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would keep the rate unchanged. Nineteen out of 21 analysts who forecast future policy change said the Bank of Korea is likely to raise rates this year or early next year.

COMMENTARY:

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC HONG KONG

"Recent data from key export markets suggests that the global recovery will likely be bumpy. We remain cautious on Korea's growth outlook and expect GDP to rise 3.2 percent in 2014."

"Inflation exceeded the Bank of Korea's target band when Lee Ju-yeol was the Bank of Korea's senior deputy governor, which he expressed 'heavy responsibility' for. As such, we believe Lee may prefer to hike the policy rate pre-emptively once he deems there are sufficient signs of excessive price pressures building in the economy."

"In his upcoming testimony, markets will likely search for clues on whether Lee's stance has changed since he left the Bank of Korea. In particular, if the focus is more on growth concerns, then the likelihood of very accommodative monetary policy staying for longer will increase."

MOON HONG-CHEOL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, DONGBU SECURITIES

"Lee may appear to be hawkish, given he has spent nearly his whole career at the Bank of Korea. But considering his insight to the economy, he will put as much emphasis in inflation and growth as Kim."

KIM MYONG-SIL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I think there will be a hike after the fourth quarter because several triggers point to a firm economic recovery. An expected inflation rate increase, stabilisation of the global markets and improvement in exports will all lead to a better economy as the year progresses."

"I think the market will be focusing on (Lee Ju-yeol's) economic stance during his testimony next week, although Lee probably will not say anything too strong."

KONG DONG-RAK, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, HANWHA SECURITIES

"South Korea is always vulnerable to changes in external conditions, so uncertainties about economies like China, U.S. and Europe are keeping the market from properly pricing in the gradual improvement in Korea's economic indicators."

"Investors will focus on Bank of Korea Governor nominee Lee Ju-yeol's assessment of the economy to judge the central bank's policy direction under his term during his confirmation hearings next week. But the expectations are that his views will not differ much from the central bank's current forecast for continued recovery in the coming months."

"At this point we are expecting a rate hike in the fourth quarter, and I don't think the economic indicators that we have seen warrant any policy easing."

MARKET REACTION:

- Markets were largely unaffected by the widely expected decision. The won was up 0.3 on the day at 1,067.1 per dollar as of 0118 GMT versus 1,070.4 at the end of domestic trade on Wednesday, while lead March futures on 3-year treasury bonds ticked down 0.01 points at 105.95. The stock market's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent on the day at 1,935.97 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Jungmin Jang, Michelle Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by David Chance)